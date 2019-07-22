Speech to Text for Central Springs vs. Alta-Aurelia

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the central springs panthers and the road to a state championship begins today in fort dodge.. all the grind and hard work leads up to today's class 2a quarterfinals" belinda nelson and the central springs panthers facing six seed alta aurelia. this was a pitchers duel, hannah ausenhus with the strikeout in the first. but the warriors abby kramer would match her for every pitch. trouble would strike for central springs in the second, runners on and mallorie jacobson grounds out to third but the throw home isn't in time. warriors take the lead. same inning sierra hill grounds one just past ausenhus, another run will score as alta aurelia takes a two to zero lead. the panthers couldn't get to kraemer, who strikes out abby pate with the fastball. down to their last three outs central springs hoping to get to kraemer but madisyn kelley would line out to the shortstop. panthers fall to the warriors 2á0, ending their championship hopes. "it was a pitchers duel and we had some hits and hit it right at them and didn't find the holes and had a couple of errors and they executed them on it and that's what happens" "they could've put up more runs really easily, you know she had zero outs and runners on a couple of innings in a row and kept them from scoring so she did a nice job today." in fort dodge zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports the panthers will play in consolation tomrrow against ogden