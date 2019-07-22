Speech to Text for A hidden gem in the Med City

law enforcement and new tonight at ten... a new group dedicated to solving a tough problem we're talking officer involved shootings. kimt news 3 at ten starts thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// first tonight... in a place known as the medácity á it's not surprising to know there are new medical innovations happening here. but in this case á it isn't at the mayo clinic á olmsted medical center á or a desintation medical center project. kimt news 3's brook mckivergan is live to tell us about a medical breakthrough á happening in an unexpected space. brooke? live katie and george á when you think of the kahler grand hotel á you probably think of it's historic significance or a good place for a getaway. medical miracles are probably (not one of the first things that come to mind... but that's exactly what is happening in one room on the second floor.xxx paint brushes and a pallet are among the supplies that fill an office on the second floor of the khaler grand hotel... but for an unlikely reason. "the youngest person that we fit with a prosthetic eye was 10 days old. the oldest was 102." don braund "yeah it's rather scary" is getting her new prosthetic eye today at midwest eye labratories after having her old one for many years. "15 years ago i lost my eye to shingles." she says it could be nerve wracking, but inside this hidden gem of an office, braund has found solace. "but they put you right at ease, they make you feel normal. it's fascinating what they do, they make a mold and they sit there and paint it in front of you so it looks like your other eye and a lot of times over the years you look in the mirror and you forget it's not real." mike barrett and his partner kari schmitt hand make every prosthetic eye here, from the molding to the painting. "browner eyes, darker eyes are easier to paint." "lighter eyes are more work i guess in trying to match that light color." and this is a unique market. "this is a niche market but we need people to do this because without them we'd all be walking around with eye patches." these creators are a small fraternity. schmitt tells me there are only 200 board certified ocularists in the united states and canada. and though the market may be small, braunds appreciation for it is huge. "i'm just grateful for them and what they do and they're consistent. they've been here for a lot of years and i hope they're here for many something i learned today is that glass eyes are a thing of the past! the eyes you just saw are made of a special material that feels a lot like plastic... so they won't shatter. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. and the eye laboratory works closely with the mayo clinic so they're able to help each other out.///