Speech to Text for Albert Lea chooses a new city manager

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten new tonight at ten. the votes are in and we're finding out who will be albert lea's next city manager. george is digging into the vote tonight and joins us with the news. george?/// katie á the city has chosen this man á david todd á as it's new manager. todd is currently the city administrator in pine island á so he's familiar with the area and should know how to get to work. here's a look at the candidates he beat out for the job. willie morales recently served as the town administrator in northfield massachusetts . adam thompson á who's currently employed by the greater muscatine chamber of commerce and industry. and then there was brent clark á from grand island nebraska. clark stepped out of the race last week. todd will officially step in to his new role on september 23rd. katie á don't think the decision was made with any haste. the council interviewed each candidate over two consecutive days last week./// thank you george. the contract the city council agreed upon tonight includes a starting annual salary of 120á thousand dollars./// continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues