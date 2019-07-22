Speech to Text for Deadly force task force

it's an issue that continues to cause tension between those in blue and the community they serve. we're talking officer involved shootings. the one that hits close to home for minnesotans is the death of philando castile. he was shot three years ago by officer jeronimo yanez during a traffic stop. now kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox is finding out efforts are underway for a new group to examine incidents like that.xxx vo:minnesota lawmakers are looking to reduce deadly police shootings. sot: police shootings are a touchy subject right at this current second. vo:today... attorney general keith ellison announced he will coáchair a 16ámember working group focused on officerá involved shootings. med city native charles messerschmidt thinks the move will build trust between police and the public. sot: people have a bad outlook on police and law enforcement because they weren't in that situation necessiarly. vo:the working group will a be a collection of community members and law enforcement willing to make changes. sot: we're going to be looking at this from top to bottom state and local policy changes possibly changes to police procedures. vo:rochester's top cop says this will bring transparency. sot: it's going to help identify best practices it's going to enhance the profession. vo:messerschm idt hopes confidence can build between the public and the men and women in blue. sot: we need to trust our law enforcement to do the right thing and make sure they're to the group will begin meeting this summer./// starting in august á residents in the med city will have