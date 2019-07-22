Speech to Text for Getting animals ready for the fair

fair we're bringing you team coverage of the olmsted county free fair all week. today á we caught up with a 4háer getting her animals ready for their time to shine. dyllon lohmann (dylan lowman) is getting all of her animals ready to compete... goats á alpacas á dairy cows á rabbits á and chickens á oh my. in addition to making sure her creatures look and feel their best á she also studies up on her animals to be ready for any questions the judges throw i study. i have a book with every species that i show and then i also just practice leading them around remember we'll be live from the olmsted county fair thursday and friday... bringing you all of the action./// katie will be out there for kimt news