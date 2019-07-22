Clear

Getting animals ready for the fair

We're looking ahead to the Olmsted County Free Fair.

fair we're bringing you team coverage of the olmsted county free fair all week. today á we caught up with a 4háer getting her animals ready for their time to shine. dyllon lohmann (dylan lowman) is getting all of her animals ready to compete... goats á alpacas á dairy cows á rabbits á and chickens á oh my. in addition to making sure her creatures look and feel their best á she also studies up on her animals to be ready for any questions the judges throw i study. i have a book with every species that i show and then i also just practice leading them around remember we'll be live from the olmsted county fair thursday and friday... bringing you all of the action./// katie will be out there for kimt news
