Clear

Mohawk Square: may take a year for repairs

Repairs in the works at Mohawk Square.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Mohawk Square: may take a year for repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's been nearly two months since the roof at mohawk square in mason city caved in. now tenants are making plans. owner randy determan (deeá terrámin) says it may take 10 to 12 months before mohawk square reopens. one of the tenants á elderbridge agency on aging á signed a lease at briarstone centre. angie perez with elderbridge says that the new location works.xxx "they would walk in there and then we weren't really on the ground level, we weren't the first face our customers would see. so they would have to go up and find us in the building. so this is like... you walk in the front door and that's it. elderbridge is there." the cerro gordo county department of public health has outlined a permanent plan moving forward. more details are
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saint Ansgar defeats North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Alta-Aurelia

Image

A hidden gem in the Med City

Image

Albert Lea chooses a new city manager

Image

Deadly force task force

Image

Getting animals ready for the fair

Image

Mohawk Square: may take a year for repairs

Image

Mohawk square update

Image

More stores coming to Southbridge Mall

Image

More businesses coming to Southbridge

Community Events