Speech to Text for Mohawk square update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's been nearly two months since the roof at mohawk square in mason city caved in. now tenants are making plans. owner randy determan (deeá terrámin) says it may take 10 to 12 months before mohawk square reopens. one of the tenants á elderbridge agency on aging á signed a lease at briarstone centre. angie perez with elderbridge says that the new location works.xxx "they would walk in there and then we weren't really on the ground level, we weren't the first face our customers would see. so they would have to go up and find us in the building. so this is like... you walk in the front door and that's it. elderbridge is there." the cerro gordo county department of public health has outlined a permanent plan moving forward. more details are expected soon./// fire fighters in pine island helped one of their own