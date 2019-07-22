Speech to Text for More businesses coming to Southbridge

more businesses are opening at southbridge mall in mason cityááá and the river city renaissance project may be the reason. the mall's manager says new leases are being signed. case in point, river city mini golf is slated to open in september. red zone sports á has also moved into a new space. owner rick larson is upbeat about the resurgence of smaller storefronts in an online shopping era.xxx "your big box retail stores have been struggling for a few years and continue to struggle, so i don't know if we're going to see any of them come back to the malls. i still think there's room for other types of business, specialty store like myself." tomorrow's city council meeting will include a discussion about the project. look for coverage of that on tomorrow's newscasts./// the olmsted county free fair is officialy underway. just ahead á we're getting a closer look at what it takes for 4háers to prep their pigs á cattle and horses for the big show./// plus á we're checking in on the recovery after this roof damage á á forced the closure of mohawk square. we'll tell you how long it could take before the doors are open again./// a dry early part of the week, but humidity