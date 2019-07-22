Clear

More businesses coming to Southbridge

It might have something to do with the River City Renaissance project.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for More businesses coming to Southbridge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more businesses are opening at southbridge mall in mason cityááá and the river city renaissance project may be the reason. the mall's manager says new leases are being signed. case in point, river city mini golf is slated to open in september. red zone sports á has also moved into a new space. owner rick larson is upbeat about the resurgence of smaller storefronts in an online shopping era.xxx "your big box retail stores have been struggling for a few years and continue to struggle, so i don't know if we're going to see any of them come back to the malls. i still think there's room for other types of business, specialty store like myself." tomorrow's city council meeting will include a discussion about the project. look for coverage of that on tomorrow's newscasts./// the olmsted county free fair is officialy underway. just ahead á we're getting a closer look at what it takes for 4háers to prep their pigs á cattle and horses for the big show./// plus á we're checking in on the recovery after this roof damage á á forced the closure of mohawk square. we'll tell you how long it could take before the doors are open again./// a dry early part of the week, but humidity
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saint Ansgar defeats North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Alta-Aurelia

Image

A hidden gem in the Med City

Image

Albert Lea chooses a new city manager

Image

Deadly force task force

Image

Getting animals ready for the fair

Image

Mohawk Square: may take a year for repairs

Image

Mohawk square update

Image

More stores coming to Southbridge Mall

Image

More businesses coming to Southbridge

Community Events