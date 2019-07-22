Speech to Text for Chris' PM Forecast 7/22

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-main-3 after a hot and stormy week last week, mother nature is delivering a very quiet week ahead. surface high pressure rolls into the region for the next few days bringing with it seasonal temperatures and sunshine. highs will range between the low and mid 80s for the work week, and the humidity will be low until this weekend. we will have a few breezy days and clouds at times, but nothing disruptive until later in the week. the high begins to break down and head east by the end of the week, and this will pivot in chances of showers and storms by week's end. even after a very soggy week last week, you don't want to go a long period of time in the dead of summer without rain. so, this will be good news by the end of the week for our lawns and farmers. highs will crank into the upper 80s on saturday, which will be the warmest day of the week. we'll keep an eye on the storm threats this weekend, and if severe weather is possible. tonight: clear skies lows: mid 50s winds: w 5-10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: low 80s winds: nw 5-10 tomorrow night: mainly clear lows: around 60 winds: w 5-10 thanks, chris! / / tree and brush removal-vo-3 the line at the albert lea transfer station we're long this morning... take a a look... tree and brush removal-vo-1 tree and brush removal-vo-2 at least two dozen cars were there getting rid of debris. mike schuhmacher was one of them. he spent his day driving to help out different family members pick up the pieces. he says he managed to fill up the back of his pick up with all of the mess.xxx tree and brush removal-sot-1 tree and brush removal-sot-2 "well my back was pretty sore this morning but i'm still at it today..and picking up sticks and and leaves. the transfer station will be open monday through friday,