Speech to Text for Historic Wet Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

flooding park-lintro-2 that's right...today is very dry and very peaceful. that's a stark contrast to what we've seen in the last few weeks. i'm standing right here where this tree was completely uprooted this weekend. now people i spoke to are hoping the weather we have today...stays. xxx flooding park-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:historic wet weather rochester, mn vo:mother nature strikes again. nat: it's just unbelievable vo:this weekend one to five inches of rain soaked northern dodge and olmsted counties. hurricane force wind gusts leaving alex ryan and his daughter stuck at home. flooding park-lpkg-4 sot: we muddled through it. with saturday we kind of hunker down. flooding park-lpkg-8 vo:the last five weeks are the stuff of history books. it's rare to have multiple flooding events in a single season. flash flooding impacting roads and bridges. even governor tim walz stopping in our area a few weeks ago to assess the damage. flooding park-lpkg-6 sot: we're all in this together as one state and this is the case of tax payers in this area have paid to midigate and to recover from natural disasters. flooding park-lpkg-9 vo:ryan and his family are making the best of the unpredictable weather. sot: we have a pond on our property and they were swimming in the rain running around in the mud and having fun. vo:he's out taking advantage of the calm weather today and he hopes it stays like this. sot: the weather today is absolutely gorgeous, sunny 70's and this is what living in minnesota is all about in the summertime. vo:community members hope mother nature is done with the wet weather. flooding park-ltag-2 from the weekend into today...efforts are focused on cleanup. crews will be out here to remove this tree. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. we reached out to governor tim walz to get an update on funding to help communities impacted by the heavy rainfall...but we haven't heard back yet.