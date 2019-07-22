Clear

Lawn Mower Safety

Here are some tips you'll want to listen to before cutting your grass

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 5:56 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

day to get outside...and maybe mow your lawn. but before you fire up the zero turn or push mower...there are a few things you might need to know. lawn mower safety-vo-1 lowerthird2line:lawn mower safety mason city, ia according to the centers for disease control and prevention- an average of 69 americans are killed by lawn mower injuries annually. but there are ways to avoid this from happening to you. most newer riding mowers are equipped with roll bars - though it can be optional on some models. so you'll want to make sure to check your equipment. most new mowers have seatbelts - too. randy blakely with red neck yard and lawn maintenance has been busy with mowing lawns for customers. he has a fleet of not only riding - but push mowers too - and says it's best to get a new mower every so often for the latest in safety features.xxx lawn mower safety-sot-1 lowerthird2line:randy blakely red neck yard &amp; lawn maintenance "i'd say every three years, it's nice to upgrade them. and make sure that you know that you have a good running mower, and make sure the maintenance is done on it and everything." o-sha recommends avoiding mowing on slopes with an angle of over 15 degrees if no other information is given. in addition - if mowing around ponds or water - it's best to evaluate terrain and establish a safety zone to operate at a safe distance. /
