Speech to Text for Tree and Brush Removal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

transfer station we're long this morning... take a a look... tree and brush removal-vo-1 tree and brush removal-vo-2 at least two dozen cars were there getting rid of debris. mike schuhmacher was one of them. he spent his day driving to help out different family members pick up the pieces. he says he managed to fill up the back of his pick up with all of the mess.xxx tree and brush removal-sot-1 tree and brush removal-sot-2 "well my back was pretty sore this morning but i'm still at it today..and picking up sticks and and leaves. the transfer station will be open monday through friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m the city of albert lea understands that the lines are long at the center and would like to ask residents to please be patient. also....in north iowa....rockwell' s tree dump will be open to residents who would like to drop off tree branches. / / olmsted county fair preview-stinger-1