Speech to Text for Storm Damage Cleanup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

severe weather this weekend left folks in freeborn county picking up the pieces. we sent kimt news 3's maleeha kamal out to the area to see how residents are coping.xxx on the scene flooding volunteers-llpkg-1 flooding volunteers-llpkg-5 look live: i spoke with the freeborn county manager who told me that there is damage throughout the county. some of the areas that were hit hard were albert lea and glenville. now in albert lea as i drove around i saw limbs all over the place from from peoples yards, to the roads to the sidewalk like the one behind me." flooding volunteers-llpkg-2 karen roberts has lived in albert lea for about 40 years... and in this house for 20 plus years. "this is probably the worst that we had." roberts is talking about all the debris left behind by saturdays severe weather. nats show vide of damage... "that's why when the sirens why when the sirens go off or the wind is heavy we get to the basement. " the seventy mile per hour winds took a toll on nearly every house on roberts street. flooding volunteers-llpkg-4 sot: "it was a very large limb. and we felt it hit the house and the wind was so strong that it rolled across the top of the roof." flooding volunteers-llpkg-3 but it wasn't just her neighborhood that endured damage. all across town there are similar scenes. nats of truck backing up. nats of chainsaw. "we had a lot of ash and maple trees down at least a 100-150 years down." tony olsen spent his morning cutting up fallen trees. he got a call for help from his mom this weekend and came running. upon arrival, he found he truly had his work cut out for him. flooding volunteers-llpkg-7 "if you look at this one there's actually a lot of rot in so it was probably gonna come down eventually well this is the storm that did it.from around town you see some no rot at all and they did come down so it had to be a really strong storm that rolled through. flooding volunteers-llpkg-8 now residents here in albert lea are likely facing at least a weekf clean-up duty. flooding volunteers-llpkg-6 look live: i spoke to the freeborn county emergency manager who says they have reached out to the state to have them come down and do a damage assessment of the area. reporting in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. if anybody needs proof of the storm's fury in the albert lea area ... the high winds toppled a tractor trailer on i-35 just south of the city on saturday morning. the 54-year-old driver was wearing a seat belt and suffered what the state patrol describes as "non life threatening injuries." continuing