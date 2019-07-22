Clear

Tracking Plenty of Sunshine for Monday

Tracking Plenty of Sunshine for Monday

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 7:12 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 8:25 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking Plenty of Sunshine for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

xx:xx on this monday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... high pressure has built back into the area, clearing out the humidity and driving in much cooler á and more comfortableá air from the north! a pattern shift is upon us and with it comes temps below and near the average with low dew points and plenty of sunshine. temps will climb into the middle 70s today with dew points in the 50s. tonight, lows will fall into the middle 50s á some of the coolest air we've had in a while! pop open the windows!! as we head through the week, temps will steadily climb back into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. there's not a lot of rain in the forecast other than a small chance this weekend and potentially into the next work week. long story short, this is the week we've been waiting for if you've been dying to get some yard work done! today: mostly sunny/few pm clouds highs: middle 70s winds: n 5á15 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: middle 50s winds: wnw 5á10 mph thanks sara. storms over the weekend left
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Plenty of Sunshine for Monday

Image

Severe weather clean up in Olmsted County

Image

New sign aims to deter drug dealers

Image

Scooters could soon come to Rochester

Image

Tree service companies keep busy cleaning up storm damage

Image

Body of missing man found in Rochester

Image

Honkers blast three home runs in first inning; beat Willmar

Image

Central Park goes to the dogs, for a good cause

Image

Working out to raise money for muscular dystrophy

Image

North Iowa cleaning up after Saturday morning storms

Community Events