Speech to Text for Severe weather clean up in Olmsted County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

damage from weekend thunderstorm s extends beyond residential neighborhoods . russ jensen is the park natural resource specialist at chester woods park and is spending the day surveying damage and cleaning up. the rain raised water levels so much, they had to close off the beach and can't even get to it's boat launch... with some docks under water. jensen is also working on removing trees that got knocked down in the camp site, luckily not hitting any campers. jensen expects a long clean up process.xxx with the docks and everything, it will probably take us a couple weeks, until we can put everything back together. oxbow park and zollman zoo in byron are also recovering from floods. they closed yesterday and stayed closed today... but on