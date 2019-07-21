Clear
BREAKING NEWS Missing man found dead in Rochester Full Story

Severe weather clean up in Olmsted County

Storms ravaged through Chester Woods Park, as well as Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Severe weather clean up in Olmsted County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

damage from weekend thunderstorm s extends beyond residential neighborhoods . russ jensen is the park natural resource specialist at chester woods park and is spending the day surveying damage and cleaning up. the rain raised water levels so much, they had to close off the beach and can't even get to it's boat launch... with some docks under water. jensen is also working on removing trees that got knocked down in the camp site, luckily not hitting any campers. jensen expects a long clean up process.xxx with the docks and everything, it will probably take us a couple weeks, until we can put everything back together. oxbow park and zollman zoo in byron are also recovering from floods. they closed yesterday and stayed closed today... but on
Mason City
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Severe weather clean up in Olmsted County

Image

New sign aims to deter drug dealers

Image

Scooters could soon come to Rochester

Image

Tree service companies keep busy cleaning up storm damage

Image

Body of missing man found in Rochester

Image

Honkers blast three home runs in first inning; beat Willmar

Image

Central Park goes to the dogs, for a good cause

Image

Working out to raise money for muscular dystrophy

Image

North Iowa cleaning up after Saturday morning storms

Image

Power outages and downed trees in Rochester

Community Events