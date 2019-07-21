Speech to Text for New sign aims to deter drug dealers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first it's common to see signs that tell you stop and check your speed while driving the next time you drive into saint ansgar á you may notice a different type of sign. the mitchell county sheriff's office recently placed this sign on foothill avenue at the city limits... with two more being placed in osage and riceville. it reads á "attention drug dealers á report your competition" it then lists the phone number for the sheriff's office. the uniqueness of it has garnered people's attention. molly krahenbuhl (craynábewl) saw the sign not long after it was put up.xxx "if they think they're going to get more customers that way, they're going to turn somebody in not realizing that they're getting themselves in trouble too." the idea is unique to iowa á but