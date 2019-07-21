Clear
BREAKING NEWS Missing man found dead in Rochester Full Story

New sign aims to deter drug dealers

The idea is unique to Iowa, with a couple other sheriff's departments following suit.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 10:58 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for New sign aims to deter drug dealers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first it's common to see signs that tell you stop and check your speed while driving the next time you drive into saint ansgar á you may notice a different type of sign. the mitchell county sheriff's office recently placed this sign on foothill avenue at the city limits... with two more being placed in osage and riceville. it reads á "attention drug dealers á report your competition" it then lists the phone number for the sheriff's office. the uniqueness of it has garnered people's attention. molly krahenbuhl (craynábewl) saw the sign not long after it was put up.xxx "if they think they're going to get more customers that way, they're going to turn somebody in not realizing that they're getting themselves in trouble too." the idea is unique to iowa á but
Mason City
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Severe weather clean up in Olmsted County

Image

New sign aims to deter drug dealers

Image

Scooters could soon come to Rochester

Image

Tree service companies keep busy cleaning up storm damage

Image

Body of missing man found in Rochester

Image

Honkers blast three home runs in first inning; beat Willmar

Image

Central Park goes to the dogs, for a good cause

Image

Working out to raise money for muscular dystrophy

Image

North Iowa cleaning up after Saturday morning storms

Image

Power outages and downed trees in Rochester

Community Events