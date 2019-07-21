Speech to Text for Scooters could soon come to Rochester

transportatio n traveling on rochester roads. take a look á you could see people riding on one of these "lime scooters." tomorrow night á rochester city council is being asked to approve a pilot program for the electric scooter company... where people use an app to use one for short distances. the scooter would be treated like a bike, having to ride in the bike and traffic lanes and not on sidewalks. most people we talked to about the idea in the medácity are on board.xxx i think it'd add to tourists, a little bit of an attraction for the younger folks. it might even help the older people get around, they're not hard to ride. i think it would be nice if rochester had more options for people to move around other than cars. and people to be more aware of pedestrians and how other people travel and "fro" i guess. no word yet on how much using a scooter would cost. if the pilot program is approved by city council tomorrow, we can expect to see them parked on downtown sidewalks from august