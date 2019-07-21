Speech to Text for Tree service companies keep busy cleaning up storm damage

people are ending the weekend cleaning up after severe weather ripped through the area on saturday. heavy rains and strong winds left behind some damage á mostly to tree limbs. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with two tree service companies today to see how they're keeping up.xxx it's day number 2 of storm damage cleanup in north iowa after yesterday's storms rolled through and left behind a trail of damage á particularly with tree limbs. and it's been a very busy day for tree removal services in cerro gordo county and north iowa. nat of chainsaw it's a common sound throughout the area. another nat? it's been a busy weekend for john sherman á as he's cutting up trees that fell from the force of the wind á including pine trees that fell into his driveway. "they've been busy. clear lake lost a lot of trees, snapped them right off. most of them were snapped off halfway up or uprooted." and there's still more to go. "we've been at 4 or 5 houses this morning, and we have at least that many more to do today. the littler ones we'll get to tomorrow and the next day. we're working 7 days a week at this point now." another nat over in mason city á cutting edge tree service is cutting up this large á dead tree that partially fell on a roof. chad bernhardt says there's a method when cutting a tree this size down. "when the limb comes down on the house, or comes down like that, you got pressure points on the ground and against the house. you get your loader underneath it, you pick it up to where the pressure points come up, you cut them off. when you get more pressure points, go down, pick it up a bit. you just whittle at it." while he still has some left to do á he adds that other calls will be pushed back. however á he asks customers to be patient. "i'm gonna get to ya, i'm just trying to make everybody happy. we're working at a the