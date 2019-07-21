Speech to Text for Body of missing man found in Rochester

joining us á i'm calyn thompson. we begin with breaking news out of rochester.xxx on day three of the search for a missing man á rochester police confirm the body of andrew nevenheim (neeá venáhyme) is found. the 46áyearáold went missing last thursday after taking his dog for a walk, and never returned home. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how we got to this point.xxx rochester police say the body of andrew nevenheim was recovered on a shoreline here at siler lake. they're calling it "a tragic accident." water this picture shows day three of the search for andrew nevenheim... where crews blocked off part of silver lake to look for answers on what happened to the 46 year old rochester man. here's what police had to say just one day before. we tried to put ourselves in the family shoes, and this is a horrific situation for them. and we hopefully can bring them some solace and give them some answers as to where their loved one is. and now, they can. police say the body of nevenheim was spotted by a firefighter during sunday's search, just before 10 aám. water nevenheim went missing on thursday when he took his dog for a walk and never came home. police found his dog that night near 7th avenue southeast... but nevenheim was no where to be found. police suspected he may have fallen into the water... with levels and currents elevated because of recent weather. police along with other agencies searched for 3 days, battling extreme heat and severe weather before finding his body. rochester police do not suspect any foul play in nevenheim's death. reporting in rochester, rochester police are thanking all of the agencies that helped them in the search... they include the rochester fire department, olsmted county and goodhue county sheriff's offices, minnesota state patrol, minnesota department of natural resources, and the minnesota and wisconsin search and rescue.///