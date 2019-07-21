Clear
Honkers blast three home runs in first inning; beat Willmar

The bats were on fire for Rochester.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 10:21 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

more about getting the job done early. high fives for everyone as the honkers face the willmar stingers. welcome to the power show, kyler mcmahon with a long fly ball to deep right center field and it's gone, rochester has an early one nothing lead in the first inning. same inning, birthday boy tristan peterson hits a fly ball to the same area and that one is gone, back to back jacks makes it two to nothing as peterson gives himself a nice birthday gift. we stay in the first inning.. logan denholm and you've got to be kidding me, are we going to have another one? the right fielder looks like he makes the catch but it gets over the wall, honkers hit three home runs in the first inning of play. but then they'd add more, mcmahon shoots it to center field for the base hit, a run will
