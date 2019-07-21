Speech to Text for Central Park goes to the dogs, for a good cause

to send before the storms rolled in this morning á central park in mason city went to the dogs. in a good way á of course. the mason city jaycees and main street mason city joined forces for the main street mutt strut and dog wash. dogs of all breeds and sizes were able to be brushed á washed á scented and even given treats. all proceeds from the wash are going towards the north iowa humane society á and the glady mae animal sanctuary. jaycees member tessa bratrud (braátrude) says the organizations have been great partners with the group.xxx "the humane society is a great, great organization. they're great partners as well. judy and sybil are very supportive of the jaycees and help us with advertising and promotion with the events too. the jaycees like to give back and we like to do fun things that our members are really passionate about, so that's great." the glady mae animal sanctuary was first incorporated as a nonáprofit in 20á14... and has been building on to the site located south of mason city.///