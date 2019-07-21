Speech to Text for Working out to raise money for muscular dystrophy

inventions./// muscular dystrophies are a group of diseases that cause weakness and loss of muscle mass. it's rare á with very little data on how many people are impacted. and while this disease does not have a cure... athletes in southern minnesota are doing what they can to raise awareness about the illness. burn boot camp partnered with the muscular dystrophy association to raise money to send kids with the disease to camp courage in maple lake. that's a summer camp for kids and adults with disabilities. attendees participated in a workout and raised 54á hundred dollars. one of the organizers of the event talks about why it's important to not only raise money but awareness.xxx "we often take for granted the things that we can do on a dayátoáday basis. maybe it's you picking up your kids or reaching in the cupboard to get a glass of water out. there are things these kids cannot do. it's a great event to show our love and support." this was the second time burn boot camp