Speech to Text for North Iowa cleaning up after Saturday morning storms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

storms left behind a trail of damage in north iowa. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in clear lake tonight. alex á what are you seeing?xxx calyn á i am on the southeast side of clear lake á going to step behind you here. crews were (or are) here checking on tree damage. today á i drove around north iowa to see what was all out there.xxx nat of chainsaw this is what michael jacobson of charles city is doing this weekend... cutting up tree damage. "i look outside and... there's a tree." he was on the phone talking to his mom when he heard the crash. now á heá his step dad and his friend are cutting up the damage and hauling it away... enough to make several trips to the dump. "after the rain quit, we got out and started cutting." fade "this morning it was really hot. when we got back, it started getting really cold. the cold front came in for sure." over in clear lake á strong winds caused this boat dock to topple over on its side. joslyn hagener (hagánerr) captured it on her cellphone. "i got right inside, and then i looked out and saw the dock flying over so i turned on my camera really fast, got a short video of it." surprisingly á their jet ski wasn't touched. however á a nearby boat lift was shifted in the storm. "the lift is pretty crooked right now, the dock clear lake police put out on their facebook page of downed wires on 8th street south between 15th and 27th avenues. the road is still blocked off. also á at the height of the storm á alliant energy reported about 1600 customers were without power. that number has been knocked down to 28 in mason city á while about 60 customers are still without power in rural cerro gordo county. live in clear lake á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// alex á thank you. clear lake police also had a report of another wire down á as well as a transformer fire á both on north shore drive. both have since been repaired. if you do come across utility wires in the road á always assume they're electrified and look for