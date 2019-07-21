Speech to Text for Power outages and downed trees in Rochester

s... and now communities are feeling the effects. crews are busy restoring power after thousands were left in the dark earlier today. oneáthousand people are still without power tonight in rochester according to rochester public utilities. kimt news three's isabella basco spoke with one of those customers today who rents his home in rochester and is now dealing with substantial damage. she joins us now live... isabella?xxx calyn... here in southeast rochester... one resident tells me after the second round of storms went through... trees fell on his yard and this power line tumbled on his house. now... he is dealing with the aftermath.xxx <nats > it was a messy day as heavy rain and thunderstorm s moved through southern minnesota. some houses suffered more damage than others... like this house in rochester. "this is the worst it has impacted the home. it has survived the other storms just fine, i was actually surprised to see this one come down." chad rypstra was shocked at how today's floods <nats > unraveled. <nats > "i was shocked at first seeing it drop. it just made me freeze. once the bolts started, i took off into the house running like a scared little chicken." now á without any power and with a lot of mess to clean up á rypstra says he will just wait to see what mother nature brings next. "i feel for you guys if you lost any power, you'll make it through it. it's the weekend. just kind of sit on the porch, enjoy the weather, it's not snowing, it's not freezing, break from the heat, just enjoy it."/// rypstra tells me he has done some cleanáup already. he expects rochester public utilities wil be here to clean the power line within the next day. reporting live in rochester, isabella basco, kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. freeborná mower cooperative reports more than 3á thousand are without power in their area... with 22á hundred of those being in albert