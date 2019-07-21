Clear
Annual memorial tennis invitational

Despite weather delay, all matches were able to be played...and is getting Wimbledon's attention.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 3:47 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2019 3:47 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Annual memorial tennis invitational

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

november./// despite a weather delay á the third annual alex j kuhn (kewáin) memorial tennis invitational is now in the books. the tournament has youth teams from iowa and minnesota participate each year on the court named in alex's honor. the alex j kuhn court of dreams is modeled after center court at wimbledon in england. alex's dad mark has recently been working with film crews to produce some future short documentaries on the all iowa lawn tennis club... which was created in 2003... as well as mark working center court at the 20á16 championships. xxx "they're going to make some documentary about our court and what we've done since alex passed to encourage youth tennis and all the good things about playing tennis and having a good time here." fewer than 100 grass tennis courts in the uás... and the court
After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
