Speech to Text for Newman drops West Fork to win district; other district scores

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

behind australia's hunter the road for a district title goes through mason city. two of the best teams in the top of iowa did battle as newman catholic hosted west fork. knights evan paulus gave up two runs in the first but would dominate the rest of the way, he didn't allow another run after that inning. newman has a comfortable lead after a few and then the defense helps out their cause.. merrit mccardle with the throw to first off the line but a heads up play by jacob schutt to throw the warhawks runner out at the plate. things would then unravel for west fork, schutt grounds one past the third baseman for a single, run comes into score and the knights extend their lead. then mitchell halloran throws a wild pitch and that would allow schutt to score. the town can sense the inevitable, next inning the junior sammy kratz slams the door shut. newman is just one win "this win brings us a lot of confidence, you know, coming into this game that they were one of the toughest teams in our conference all year long. we came out and put up eight runs in the first inning and as a pitcher that the weather was ugly today and that is affecting our baseball. the saints and bearcats game was moved up to 11 am because of the impending storms and unfortunately the storm hit them not too long after the start of the game. the district final will be postponed to monday night. and in class two a.. this one got moved up an hour as well.. new hampton gets the job done, they defeat osage 7 to 2 to advance to the