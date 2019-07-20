Clear

Rochester native Alex Martin takes 2nd in 250 Moto race

Martin finished big in front of his home crowd.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

our local coverage.xxx the severe weather was no joke today, it was dredful outside, and that made conditions not so good for local sports. but all that rain isn't going to stop the best motocross racers in the entire world from treking to millville for the 2019 lucas oil aámáa pro motorcross championship. fans lined up rain or shine for the action and the rain made for some terrible conditions, they're just trying to level the track out. in the 250 moto, rochester native alex martin gets a solid jump out front, literally leaving people in the dirt. as you can tell, this was a difficult course to manage mainly because of the weather, they had to close off parts of mount martin as they call it. but riders, fans, and my shoes were drenched with mud. martin would hold his own in the race, the great start helped him. 40 racers all and all took part in the moto and the rochester kid would have a day to remember. he finishes second behind australia's hunter "i'd say it's a completely level playing field, we never practiced in stuff like this growing up, we just had to settle for playing video games. first things first mud racing you want to get out in front and we were able to get top three or four so i was really happy about that. it feels good to get these guys a podium."
