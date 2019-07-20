Speech to Text for Floyd County Veterans Affairs office asking for box AC units

a north iowa veterans affairs office is wanting to help out military members and their significant others to stay cool this summer...but they can't do it alone. donate ac-vo-1 lowerthird2line:va office asking for a/c units kimt news 3 the floyd county veterans affairs office is requesting donations of box or window air conditioning units. new or used - they can be donated - as long as they run, of course. last year - the office received 3 units that went towards veterans or their spouses. director maria dieke says there has been an increase in the need of a-c units.xxx donate ac-sot-1 lowerthird2line:maria dieke executive director, floyd co. veterans affairs office "it's probably a higher demand because the cost of living has increased is probably one reason why. utility bills are increasing, and i think that's why a lot of people are doing without." if you're interested in donating an a-c unit...you can contact the floyd county veterans affairs office. /