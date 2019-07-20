Home
Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
Severe WX Cut-In July 20
Severe Weather Cut-In for July 20 showing storms throughout the area
Posted: Jul 20, 2019 2:02 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2019 2:02 PM
Posted By: Tony Lillie
Mason City
Few Clouds
70°
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
68°
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68°
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
75°
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
65°
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
Most Popular Stories
One driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Olmsted County crash
Viewer-submitted photos from Saturday's storms
Thousands without power in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands after power outage in Rochester
Fire officials release more information on Mason City house explosion
Police: Search continues Saturday for missing man in SE Minnesota
Investigation underway into death of Austin man
Severe thunderstorms roll through north Iowa, southern Minnesota
Logging accident kills man in northeast Iowa
Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Man found in stolen vehicle claims aliens gave him permission to take it
Latest Video
Severe WX Cut-In July 20
Motocross comes to Millville
Robotics demonstrations at family fun night
Auditor comes to town
New aquatic center being considered in Byron
North Iowa Fair on a hot night
Dealing with rising water levels
Charles City downs Clear Lake; advances in 3A baseball districts
Working in the Heat
Search Continues for Missing Man
Community Events