Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Motocross comes to Millville

Motocross comes to Millville

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 11:04 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Motocross comes to Millville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

look at the fun today. wise words from a brave man i see.... i had the chance to catch up with several of the adrenaliine junkies before tomorrow's big race.xxx if it was as hot as it is today, i think we'd all be passing out. there's no doubt about it á it was a scorcher at the spring creek motocross park á with fans beating the heat every way possible. it takes more than a hot day to keep motocross racers off the course. after allááá these are people who live by the motto "go as fast as you can until you see god... wait three seconds... then brake." and for a handful of such ridersááá this competition is a chance to ride in front of familiar fans. natural sound i grew up racing here so it's really cool to come back have basically grew up racing this track á how many kids get to do that? it's really cool that i have all these people here that supports me, all of these fans. a lot more than a normal person. for hometown riders including henry miller and alex martin á coming home to ride on this hometown track has its advantages.. i definitely spent a lot of time here growing up on the track and i know the lines, i know how the track develops, and even just having an atmosphere of the crowd and everyone kind of supporting you á there's a lot of people cheering alongside the course when you're racing so that definitely gives you a little mental boost as well. to the uninitiatedáááá a track ravaged by rain wouldn't appear to be what racers want. miller debunks that theory. there's more moisture in it so they don't have to worry about it getting dry. it's going to allow more lines, more ruts, bumps, all that. it's going to bring out the real motocross it it and it's going to make for a tough track. and while of course it takes a lot of practice to be good out on the course, it takes just as much work to be physically prepared for each event. our sport is pretty physically demanding for sure. we do a lot of running, cycling, gym, ski, rowing. it's a lot of cardio, it's lifting weights, but obviously the most important thing is the seat time on the dirt bike and we're the racing action begins tomorrow á káiá mát news three
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Charles City
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Motocross comes to Millville

Image

Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Image

Auditor comes to town

Image

New aquatic center being considered in Byron

Image

North Iowa Fair on a hot night

Image

Dealing with rising water levels

Image

Charles City downs Clear Lake; advances in 3A baseball districts

Image

Working in the Heat

Image

Search Continues for Missing Man

Image

I-90 Bridge construction frustration

Community Events