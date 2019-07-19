Speech to Text for Motocross comes to Millville

look at the fun today. wise words from a brave man i see.... i had the chance to catch up with several of the adrenaliine junkies before tomorrow's big race.xxx if it was as hot as it is today, i think we'd all be passing out. there's no doubt about it á it was a scorcher at the spring creek motocross park á with fans beating the heat every way possible. it takes more than a hot day to keep motocross racers off the course. after allááá these are people who live by the motto "go as fast as you can until you see god... wait three seconds... then brake." and for a handful of such ridersááá this competition is a chance to ride in front of familiar fans. natural sound i grew up racing here so it's really cool to come back have basically grew up racing this track á how many kids get to do that? it's really cool that i have all these people here that supports me, all of these fans. a lot more than a normal person. for hometown riders including henry miller and alex martin á coming home to ride on this hometown track has its advantages.. i definitely spent a lot of time here growing up on the track and i know the lines, i know how the track develops, and even just having an atmosphere of the crowd and everyone kind of supporting you á there's a lot of people cheering alongside the course when you're racing so that definitely gives you a little mental boost as well. to the uninitiatedáááá a track ravaged by rain wouldn't appear to be what racers want. miller debunks that theory. there's more moisture in it so they don't have to worry about it getting dry. it's going to allow more lines, more ruts, bumps, all that. it's going to bring out the real motocross it it and it's going to make for a tough track. and while of course it takes a lot of practice to be good out on the course, it takes just as much work to be physically prepared for each event. our sport is pretty physically demanding for sure. we do a lot of running, cycling, gym, ski, rowing. it's a lot of cardio, it's lifting weights, but obviously the most important thing is the seat time on the dirt bike and we're the racing action begins tomorrow á káiá mát news three