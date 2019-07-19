Speech to Text for Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

bureau of labor statistics projects careers in science technology engineering and mathematics will grow 28 percent in the future. so what better way to get your kid excited for stem than joining a robotics team? byron is one of the few communities in minnesota that has robotics for kids of all ages á ranging from kindergarten to high school. tonight á robotics team members were demonstrating their mechanical creations at byron's family fun night. "i really want to be an engineer at the moment and i like to work with biology so i'm hoping maybe an environmental engineer or biological engineer, this has given me a lot of space to expand what i really want to be." fourth through 12th graders were at family fun night tonight showing off all their cool creations.