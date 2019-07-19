Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Kids and their families learned about STEM at family fun night.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bureau of labor statistics projects careers in science technology engineering and mathematics will grow 28 percent in the future. so what better way to get your kid excited for stem than joining a robotics team? byron is one of the few communities in minnesota that has robotics for kids of all ages á ranging from kindergarten to high school. tonight á robotics team members were demonstrating their mechanical creations at byron's family fun night. "i really want to be an engineer at the moment and i like to work with biology so i'm hoping maybe an environmental engineer or biological engineer, this has given me a lot of space to expand what i really want to be." fourth through 12th graders were at family fun night tonight showing off all their cool creations.
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Charles City
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Motocross comes to Millville

Image

Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Image

Auditor comes to town

Image

New aquatic center being considered in Byron

Image

North Iowa Fair on a hot night

Image

Dealing with rising water levels

Image

Charles City downs Clear Lake; advances in 3A baseball districts

Image

Working in the Heat

Image

Search Continues for Missing Man

Image

I-90 Bridge construction frustration

Community Events