Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

New aquatic center being considered in Byron

One plan for the aquatic center is indoors and the other outdoors, with a lazy river.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for New aquatic center being considered in Byron

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

threatening. new at ten new at ten on kimt news 3. imagine with me if you will... taking a swan dive into a multiámillion dollar tub of water. that's what the byron pool committee is proposing to the city. the pool committee is hoping to build a new aquatic center since their community pool is getting old. they're considering two options. one outdoors á with a tube slide and lazy river. the other á indoors. pool committee member matthew evans talks about why it's time for byron to dive into new "the town does need more activities to kind of do and keep their kids busy. you like to think you can go to rochester to do these things. kids can't just bike over to rochester or kasson to go to one of their pools." the proposed aquatic center will be on the ballot this november. the
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Charles City
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Motocross comes to Millville

Image

Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Image

Auditor comes to town

Image

New aquatic center being considered in Byron

Image

North Iowa Fair on a hot night

Image

Dealing with rising water levels

Image

Charles City downs Clear Lake; advances in 3A baseball districts

Image

Working in the Heat

Image

Search Continues for Missing Man

Image

I-90 Bridge construction frustration

Community Events