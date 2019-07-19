Speech to Text for New aquatic center being considered in Byron

threatening. new at ten new at ten on kimt news 3. imagine with me if you will... taking a swan dive into a multiámillion dollar tub of water. that's what the byron pool committee is proposing to the city. the pool committee is hoping to build a new aquatic center since their community pool is getting old. they're considering two options. one outdoors á with a tube slide and lazy river. the other á indoors. pool committee member matthew evans talks about why it's time for byron to dive into new "the town does need more activities to kind of do and keep their kids busy. you like to think you can go to rochester to do these things. kids can't just bike over to rochester or kasson to go to one of their pools." the proposed aquatic center will be on the ballot this november. the