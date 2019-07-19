Speech to Text for North Iowa Fair on a hot night

it's a wrap for day 2 of the north iowa far. even with the heat and humidity, fairgoers flocked to the rides and shows. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live from the fair, nick? katie and george á it was quite a scortcher out here this afternoon, luckily there were nice air conditioned event halls and plenty of ice cold water to give you some relief. but for some of the shows at the fair, the wind was a bigger issue. "so far, it's been really good. we just actually arrived here maybe a couple of hours ago, but it's not too bad there's a breeze so it's been nice." that gentle breeze quickly whipped into a whirling wind. .. making it difficult for the nerveless nocks to perform their deathádefying act on this 80 foot sway pole. "by the time i got up there i sure felt like a hundred feet with my heart jumping out of my mouth. it's like when you're in an airplane, you know when you feel that turbulence." while fletcher made it to the top of the pole, he had to call off the stunt, because the wind gusts were making it much too dangerous. even brando had a tough time staying sureáfooted on the wheel of destiny. "as your trying to keep your center of balance right there, hopefully you're not going to fall, you can't because it's just pushing you and pushing you and pushing you." earlier at wildlife wendy's tropical bird show the performers weren't winging it. "do you want to give them a juicy raspberry? pthpthpthptph tphtph!" wendy horton trains these birds by using positive reinforcement and verbal cues. she has a clever way of getting her bird to do a little math. "the keyword is earlier tonight, there were supposed to be hot air balloon rides, those too were postponed because of the high winds. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. the north iowa fair has free rides and parking... but some of us would happily pay for the funnel