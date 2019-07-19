Speech to Text for Dealing with rising water levels

new at ten new at ten. with the potential for more heavy rain over the next 24 hours... rising water levels could cause flooding in homes, backyards... even area parks and trails. the city of rochester taking to social media earlier today á warning people about rising waters and debri on bear creek trail. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live along the zumbro river á á where a lot of trails intersect. isabella á you caught up with a cyclist today. katie and george... one biker is telling me he is doing everything he can to stay safe on the trails. <nats > mighty waters are rising at bear creek trail. (nat) cyclist michael bonde á is a regular on area trails... saying he prioritizes safety over adventure. "if i got to turn off or much less go back, because i have had a lot of close calls this summer." some of those close calls á involving swift moving water along the zumbro river. "last month or so i didn't even really realize it was going to be that bad until i went under 5th or 6th street. i almost ended up in the drink." as walkers and cyclists are weary of these treacherous waters... bonde's advice to outdoor enthusiasts... play it safe and practice at this hour á bear creek is the only trail closed. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. park and forestry continues to clean up from up from recent storms and flooding.