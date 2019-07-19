Clear
Charles City downs Clear Lake; advances in 3A baseball districts

The Comets bats were heating up on the hottest day of the year.

baseball action continued today across the state of iowa as teams hope to be one step closer to state. wartburg college is our site as the lions face the comets... the offenses wouldn't stop scoring, clear lake's andrew formanek with the deep shot into center field, this one is going to get to the wall. one run will score but aj stevenson is thrown out at home plate. jace cajthaml á is up with two runners on in the bottom of the first and he doesn not miss this pitch at all.. that one is just over the wall in left field. the three run shot makes it 3 to 1 after an inning. the comets wouldn't stop scoring, elliot sinwell with the rbi single to left as charles city wins 12
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
