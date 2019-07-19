Clear
Search Continues for Missing Man

Authorities believe he was swept down Bear Creek in Rochester

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 7:21 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Search Continues for Missing Man

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

braving the heat to find a missing man who went into the water. missing man-stnger-2 missing man-stnger-3 andrew neveheim was last seen yesterday evening going on a walk with his dog. his family later finding his bike, the dog and the leash...but not andrew. since then a multiple crews from the rochester fire department to the goodhue county sheriff's office... have been working to find the missing man. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox has been on top of this developing story and he joins us live...jeremiah any leads?xxx missing man-lintro-2 amy..it's still up in the air. this is as close as i can get because the search. crews are still hear searching for the missing man all day. moves out of frrame the water here is pretty powerful. you can see deputies and officers searching for rushing waters looking for a sign.xxx mmcreek-lpkg-1 missing man-lpkg-3 cg: the search continues for missing man nat: water vo:powerful waters that can sweep anyone off their feet. nat: this is crazy how high it is right now. vo:heavy rain drenched our area. causing major flooding of our creeks and rivers. nat: water vo: 1-3 inches of rain hit us last night. prompting the family of andrew nevehim and the police department to worry. sot: worried we may not find him soon enough. vo:according to his family...andrew nevehim was walking his dog...when the waters got the best of him. his dog was found but he wasnt. sot; but at this point it's still just a missing person. vo: crews are working through the heat. to find the missing man. the rushing water serves as a sign for dog owners including timothy thorton. missing man-lpkg-4 timothy thorton, resident sot: i think the water is moving to fast for us to even consider playing in or around the water. so i would stay away. missing man-lpkg-6 vo:keeping hope alive despite uncertainty. missing man-ltag-2 crews will be out here until the night or when andrew is found. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / missing man-tag-2 missing man-tag-3 thank you jeremiah. police will continue to search the water...but they also want you're help. they are takling this at all angles...he's still considered a missing person. if you see this man you're urged to contact police. / that's not
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
