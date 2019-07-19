Clear
I-90 Bridge construction frustration

One woman is not happy with how her tax money is being spent.

mndot will be making changes to two bridges in the austin area. while the design are not set in stone... construction will take place on the iá90 bridge at 14 street north west and iá90 bridge at 28th street north east. according to minn á dot the changes would increase safety. but that is not sitting well with a couple of residents in a neighborhood on the east side. sharon lives perpendicular to the bridge off of 28th north east.. she says she doesn't see the need for upgrades... and doesn't want to spend the money for the changes. xxx "i think there is better places for the money to be spent. there's other bridges that need to be fixed or facilities or infrastructur e." the project is expected to cost roughly nine point six million dollars.
