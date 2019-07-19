Speech to Text for House Fire Displaces Family

continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to cover... firefighters as they recover from battling a fire in intense heat. against that backdrop, one family is without a home after a house fire this morning. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there as firefighters got the blaze under control and spoke to the family. she joins us live. annalise? katie á george the family who lives in this house on county highway 34 has been dealing with flood damage. now á their home is a complete loss from this morning's fire. as you can imagine á it's been an extremely stressful last few weeks for this family á and a particularly difficult day. "i arrived back here and the saw the house pretty much fully engulfed in flames" john binner came to kasson to help his aunt clean water out of her basement. "she's been having a lot of problems with water keeping coming in her backyard." now á he's consoling his family and helping them get back on their feet because fire consumed their home.. "kind of be there for my aunt and cousin and my mom who stays here." nat: no one was home when the fire started... the family is still looking for their pet. "my cousin who has this cat named kitty, it's very important to him so luckily this morning, she was outside. she likes to be outside a lot during the day so hopefully we find her." binner's cousin has special needs á and the firefighters were able to recover all of his medications. binner hopes they will be able to pull some personal treasures out of the ashes as well. "all of the pictures you know that's going to be a big one. all of the pictures and hopefully they can get some of their clothes." he says he's working on a list of things the family needs and a checklist of what they need to do to recover from the fire. first on the list is finding a place for them to stay tonight. "give her hugs and let her cry with me and tell her it will be fine. it's just a house that can be replaced." katie á george á the heat was intense as the kasson á byron á and dodge center fire departments fought this fire. the kasson fire chief tells me they drank lots of water and ate bananas to stay hydrated and refuel their electrolytes. one firefighter was treated for heat related ilnesses. fire chief fitch tells me many of the volunteer firefighters will be put on a 48 hour do not call list to allow them time to recover. live in kasson annalise johnson kimt news 3. the fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire. the red cross is working with the family to find them a place to stay. we'll keep you updated online and on air as soon as we know more.