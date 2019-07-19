Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

House Fire In Kasson

Firefighters had to battle the heat while they battled a house fire in Kasson.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 5:55 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for House Fire In Kasson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fire firefighters had to battle the heat while they battled a house fire in kasson. and now - a local family is without a home. house fire-vo-1 lowerthird2line drone:house fire a total loss kasson, mn let's take a look at the scene - this video was captured by our kimt news drone three. fire departments from kasson - dodge center - and byron worked for about two hours putting out the flames at this house on county road 34. the kasson fire chief says the home is a complete loss. thankfully nobody was injured - but a firefighter did suffer from a heat-related illness. fortunately firefighters were able to recover medications for a special-needs boy who lives at the home. /
Mason City
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 109°
Albert Lea
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 103°
Austin
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 108°
Rochester
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 106°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

House Fire In Kasson

Image

Austin Splash Pad Stays Open

Image

The latest on a search for a missing man in Rochester

Image

Crews battle house fire in Dodge County

Image

Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

Image

Tracking the Heat & Humidity

Image

Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The hottest air of the year moves in today

Image

RCTC hires Bonde as women's coach

Image

IGHSAU state softball pairings

Community Events