Speech to Text for House Fire In Kasson

fire firefighters had to battle the heat while they battled a house fire in kasson. and now - a local family is without a home. a total loss kasson, mn let's take a look at the scene - this video was captured by our kimt news drone three. fire departments from kasson - dodge center - and byron worked for about two hours putting out the flames at this house on county road 34. the kasson fire chief says the home is a complete loss. thankfully nobody was injured - but a firefighter did suffer from a heat-related illness. fortunately firefighters were able to recover medications for a special-needs boy who lives at the home.