Speech to Text for Austin Splash Pad Stays Open

stay cool. so what are your options? kimt news three's maleeha kamal explains xxx beating the heat-pkg-1 beating the heat-pkg-2 "it is extremely hot.it feels like almost like a sauna." "walking outside immediately my glasses started fogging up." when it's this hot - you probably want to jump in the pool. nats:splash but in austin - that's not an option today. beating the heat-pkg-3 "on this say july 18th and july 19th we got a swim meet going on out there so with approximately 500 swimmers coming to town to complete of the course of a three day meet." beating the heat-pkg-4 so that means the pool is closed to the public. kevin nelson sot: but we are making the splash pad open to the public. nats: of splash pad toni engel sot: "we were a little bummed." toni engles is a mother of four and says taking her kids to the pool keep her sane during the summer. but engles didnt mind she was happy that there were at lesat other options...and she made great use of the splash pad. beating the heat-pkg-5 "but to see that they kept the splash pad open for the public which in my opinion i prefer splash pads because beccause i have four little ones and it makes it safer for me to keep my eyes on all of them." beating the heat-pkg-6 engel says next summer she will make sure to buy a family pool pass. / again - that was kimt news 3's maleeha kamal reporting. normally the splash pad is a four dollar charge per person and kids under two years old get in for free with an adult purchase. /