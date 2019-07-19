Speech to Text for The latest on a search for a missing man in Rochester

first á the search for this rochester man resumes after he went missing near a river yesterday while out with his dog. and we're learning his name is andrew nevenheim. live kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox joins us live from where teams are searching arielle that's right. we're out here searching for andrew nevenheim. police say it appears he went into the water and may have been pulled under while out with his dog on their regular walk yesterday evening. police say according to the family... the man left around 6... and then a half our later someone called them saying they'd found the dog. not long after that nevenheim's bike and the dog's leash was found near the river..but he was nowhere to be found. the family searched for him for awhile before calling authorities. along with rápá d and its drone unit... the fire department... the sheriff's office were all here last night searching and back today. the weather's been a setáback in this from the start and continues to be with today's intense heat. the search was called off when storms came in last night... and just started again today. i'll be out here today following the search and have updates coming up in our later newscasts... and online as we get them. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt