Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

The latest on a search for a missing man in Rochester

Here's the latest on a search for a 46-year-old man.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 1:15 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 1:15 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for The latest on a search for a missing man in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first á the search for this rochester man resumes after he went missing near a river yesterday while out with his dog. and we're learning his name is andrew nevenheim. live kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox joins us live from where teams are searching arielle that's right. we're out here searching for andrew nevenheim. police say it appears he went into the water and may have been pulled under while out with his dog on their regular walk yesterday evening. police say according to the family... the man left around 6... and then a half our later someone called them saying they'd found the dog. not long after that nevenheim's bike and the dog's leash was found near the river..but he was nowhere to be found. the family searched for him for awhile before calling authorities. along with rápá d and its drone unit... the fire department... the sheriff's office were all here last night searching and back today. the weather's been a setáback in this from the start and continues to be with today's intense heat. the search was called off when storms came in last night... and just started again today. i'll be out here today following the search and have updates coming up in our later newscasts... and online as we get them. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt
Mason City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 105°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 108°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 106°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on a search for a missing man in Rochester

Image

Crews battle house fire in Dodge County

Image

Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

Image

Tracking the Heat & Humidity

Image

Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The hottest air of the year moves in today

Image

RCTC hires Bonde as women's coach

Image

IGHSAU state softball pairings

Image

21st Century Approach to Softball

Image

Save the track efforts continue

Community Events