Speech to Text for Crews battle house fire in Dodge County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

annalise.xxx i'm here on scene where crews continue to fight flames. (describe scene and latest ) first responders are on the scene of a dodge county house fire. authorities were called after 10 a.m. to 25222 co. hwy 34 just on the outskirts of kasson. smoke can still be seen coming from the home. we will have more information as it becomes available. reporting