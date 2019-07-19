Speech to Text for Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

happening now happening now áá there are several popular fairs and festivals going on, and well into the weekend. but... police say during these type of events, they see an increase of thefts from people's yards and cars. kimt news three's annalisa pardo reports. from the ferris wheel to this long row of food, the fair is all fun and games for families, but it's also a good time for theives. rooster whether it's for the animals i really enjoy the little animal barn for the kids my niece and nephew are showing pigs or for these rides, the dodge county fair draws in a lot of people. we live out in the country and more people means more crime. kasson police tell us they see an uptick in thefts from homes and cars during fair week. which doesn't surprise fairá goers. people know that maybe people are leaving in a hurry and leave their houses unlocked and their cars unlocked cause we're a small town and some people do that. i just make sure my houses are locked, my car is locked, windows shut, doors shut, that kind of thing. and while it's common sense, police say people need a reminder. they say to... door shut, car locked lock your car, and have nothing valuable in sight. lock kasson police say when you're at the fair, it's a good idea to keep your cell phone secure in your purse or front pocket to keep it from getting stolen. the dodge county fair, floyd county fair and north iowa fair, are all happening now and into the weekend.