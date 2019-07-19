Clear
Tracking the Heat & Humidity

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 8:16 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 8:16 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

xx:xx on this friday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... a flash flood warning will remain in effect until 6:15 this morning for eastern olmsted county including a portion of iá90 and heading into la crosse. continuing the theme of weather alerts, the entire area is now under an excessive heat warning as both temps and dew points are expected to soar skyáhigh through the day. dew points will be near 801 with some of the hottest air accompanying á surface highs will be in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. this is dangerous heat. please limit your time outdoors as much as possible today and drink plenty of water! tonight, clouds will move back in alongside the chance for another round of potentially strong storms, some could become severe if storms pop. all forms of severe weather will be possible, including damaging hail and tornadoes. the threat increase the further north you travel and into the twin cities. saturday will be much cooler with showers and storms possible through the day. next week, below average air returns alongside a plethora of sunshine á we deserve it!! today: mostly sunny/hot highs: low to mid 90s, heat index: 105á110 winds: s 5á15 mph tonight: increasing clouds/scatter ed showers & storms lows: low 70s winds: s 5á10 thanks sara. us,
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
