Speech to Text for Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

a southern minnesota farmer is expanding his "agritourism" business by offering an unique experience... brett pauley á owner of pauley alpaca company is drawing crowds in by the dozens to try out "alpaca yoga." that's right á like goat yoga á this oneáofáaá kind workout puts you side by side with them. as you can see i gave it a whirl! we asked pauley why he thinks so many are intrigued by this weird "i think it's just the opportunity to be close to animals á animals that we don't see all the time. nothing against dogs and cats but you don't get the chance to be around an alpaca very often." these are photos from the first alpaca yoga event at the farm last month. around 50 people showed up! if you'd like to try it á alpaca yoga is back by popular demand this weekend.