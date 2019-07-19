Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

You can now do yoga in a pasture full of alpacas in Rochester

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 7:27 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 7:27 AM
Posted By: Tyler Utzka

Speech to Text for Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a southern minnesota farmer is expanding his "agritourism" business by offering an unique experience... brett pauley á owner of pauley alpaca company is drawing crowds in by the dozens to try out "alpaca yoga." that's right á like goat yoga á this oneáofáaá kind workout puts you side by side with them. as you can see i gave it a whirl! we asked pauley why he thinks so many are intrigued by this weird "i think it's just the opportunity to be close to animals á animals that we don't see all the time. nothing against dogs and cats but you don't get the chance to be around an alpaca very often." these are photos from the first alpaca yoga event at the farm last month. around 50 people showed up! if you'd like to try it á alpaca yoga is back by popular demand this weekend. we have information on "i think it's just the opportunity to be close to animals á animals that we don't
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 91°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

Image

Tracking the Heat & Humidity

Image

Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The hottest air of the year moves in today

Image

RCTC hires Bonde as women's coach

Image

IGHSAU state softball pairings

Image

21st Century Approach to Softball

Image

Save the track efforts continue

Image

Beating the heat at the North Iowa Fair

Image

Kemps releases new ice cream flavors to help beat the heat

Community Events