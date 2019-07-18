Clear
RCTC hires Bonde as women's coach

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

women's basketball program has been searching for it's next fearless leader since february. the athletics department announced today it has found the right person to fill that void... ... with the hiring of jason bonde. he has spent the past 10 seasons with the rácátác men's team as an assistant á and even played for the yellowjackets back in 2001. he has also coached high school ball in pine island and at century.///
