Speech to Text for RCTC hires Bonde as women's coach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

women's basketball program has been searching for it's next fearless leader since february. the athletics department announced today it has found the right person to fill that void... ... with the hiring of jason bonde. he has spent the past 10 seasons with the rácátác men's team as an assistant á and even played for the yellowjackets back in 2001. he has also coached high school ball in pine island and at century.///