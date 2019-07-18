Speech to Text for 21st Century Approach to Softball

takes the game to a different level. katie and geworge á we all know that one athlete that thinks they're just a little better than every one else á or those parents that think their kid will go to the major league as soon as they can walk. but cori kennedy á is just cori kennedy.xxx swing at every pitch, don't care where it's at. we're here for a good time, not a long time. you've probably stumbled across one of her videos on social media. cori kennedy played softball for kassoná mantorville where she was a part of not one á but two state championships. from there á she earned a scholarship to further her softball career at minnesota stateámankato where she won a national title. but what happened nextá she never even saw coming when she clicked á post á on social media. so you're going to get nice in loaded in your stance and you're going to point your bat right at the pitcher á this is going to scare them right here, this isn't common á they're not used to it. youi're just going to be here á get loaded up here, and we're gonna á right there, that's out of here and any stadium you want to play in. i was just having fun, i sent it out to my siblings and they thought it was goofy but then i posted it and it went viral as we've all seen but yeah that's kind of my personality. i like to have fun and goof around. having been around the sport since a young age á she has softball parents figured out á and her brother is even in the videos now. <my daughter should have been on varsity this year but all political, you know how it goes. she's throwing like 65, 67. like four or five different pitches. how old's your daughter? 12.> i'd say it's like 99ápercent to one. there's the one sad part of the world that doesn't like it but otherwise, there's not really a person like that for softball. i mean, baseball you have the kent murphy and domingo beisbol, but i mean there's no one fun for softball so just decided to be that person i guess. as part of the 99ápercent that got a laugh out of it á i wanted try the new batting technique for myself. natural sound all jokes aside á she continues to coach the sport she loves. i am the softball director at the yard here in rochester minnesota where we do teamwork, individual lessons, as well all about improving your game and