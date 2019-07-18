Clear
Save the track efforts continue

Activists continue to fight the Park Board over plans to pave the Soldiers Field track.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

donations. continuing coverage continuing coverage á of runners efforts to prevent the paving of the soldiers field track. the group now known as (save the track( is raising funds for a softer alternative to asphalt. today carroll's corn popcorn store got in on the fundraising. 25 percent of sales going to the cause. shaun palmer á is on city council but is also a member of the rochester "you got to remember, that was a gift to the community for all olmsted county, for all the youth to use as an athletic facility. we need to keep it as what we need to be, as an athletic facility." the park board is expected to decide whether
Heat and humidity along with storms late
