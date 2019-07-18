Clear
Beating the heat at the North Iowa Fair

Find a cooling station or head into an air conditioned building to cool down at the fair.

fair season is upon us... and in mason city, the north iowa fair opened its doors to eager cotton candy lovers and ride fanatics. with temperatures climbing into the 90s, fair officials say they're doing their best to keep everyone cool. they've set up cooling stations on the fairgrounds where cold water will be available. exhibit buildings are air conditioned, so fairgoers can get a little relief after going on rides. as for the livestock, they're getting sprayed with water. there are plenty of fans in the barns to keep them cool too. the north
