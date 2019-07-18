Clear
Kemps releases new ice cream flavors to help beat the heat

KIMT takes a look at how ice cream is made.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

150 people new at ten new tonight at ten. it's been a rocky road this week á as temperatures haven't taken much of a dip. but one thing we can all enjoy on hot days like these? we're all screaming for ice cream! that's exactly what kimt news 3 was enjoying today when kemps á the awardáwinning ice cream company á invited us out for a behindá theáscenes look at how 16 new flavors are being made. take a look. kemps pasteurizes to perfectionáááá making every kind of fruitá infused and chocolate awesomeness you can imagine on a hot summer day. with the heat á rachel kyllo (killáoh) á the senior vice president of growth and innovation at kemps says ice cream sales soar. "so 70 percent of our ice cream is sold over the summer months and july and august are the biggest volume months for us." national ice cream day will be this sunday! so make sure to enjoy a
